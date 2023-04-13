×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: unruly | passenger | arrested | alaska airlines | flight | crew members | court

Woman Restrained After Threat to Kill Flight Attendant

By    |   Thursday, 13 April 2023 10:10 PM EDT

A passenger on board an Alaska Airlines flight from San Francisco to Chicago had to be restrained with zip ties and was arrested April 7 after threatening to kill a flight attendant and forcing the plane to land in Kansas City, Missouri.

Federal prosecutors in Kansas City said in a news release that Chloe M. Dasilva, 32, was charged with one count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants in a complaint filed at U.S. District Court in Kansas City. The release said Dasilva remained in federal custody and was scheduled to have her initial court appearance Monday.

An affidavit to the criminal complaint alleges Dasilva interfered with the duties of flight attendants on board Alaska Airlines flight 456. Dasilva had been disruptive during the flight because she wanted to switch seats but was told the plane was full.

The affidavit said she was involved in a confrontation with a male flight attendant, shouting profanities and threatening to kill him. At the pilot's request, a flight attendant, assisted by two passengers, used zip ties to restrain Dasilva. A passenger switched seats with a mother and her baby who were seated directly in front of Dasilva for their safety.

Prosecutors said the pilot diverted the flight at about 4:20 a.m. to Kansas City International Airport instead of going to Chicago O'Hare International Airport because he was concerned for the safety of the passengers.

If convicted, Dasilva faces a maximum penalty of 20 years and no mandatory minimum sentence, prosecutors said. The public defenders listed in court documents as representing Dasilva could not be reached for comment, The New York Times reported.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A passenger on board an Alaska Airlines flight from San Francisco to Chicago had to be restrained with zip ties and was arrested April 7 after threatening to kill a flight attendant and forcing the plane to land in Kansas City, Missouri.
unruly, passenger, arrested, alaska airlines, flight, crew members, court
271
2023-10-13
Thursday, 13 April 2023 10:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved