Woman Restrained After Threat to Kill Flight Attendant

A passenger on board an Alaska Airlines flight from San Francisco to Chicago had to be restrained with zip ties and was arrested April 7 after threatening to kill a flight attendant and forcing the plane to land in Kansas City, Missouri.

Federal prosecutors in Kansas City said in a news release that Chloe M. Dasilva, 32, was charged with one count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants in a complaint filed at U.S. District Court in Kansas City. The release said Dasilva remained in federal custody and was scheduled to have her initial court appearance Monday.

An affidavit to the criminal complaint alleges Dasilva interfered with the duties of flight attendants on board Alaska Airlines flight 456. Dasilva had been disruptive during the flight because she wanted to switch seats but was told the plane was full.

The affidavit said she was involved in a confrontation with a male flight attendant, shouting profanities and threatening to kill him. At the pilot's request, a flight attendant, assisted by two passengers, used zip ties to restrain Dasilva. A passenger switched seats with a mother and her baby who were seated directly in front of Dasilva for their safety.

Prosecutors said the pilot diverted the flight at about 4:20 a.m. to Kansas City International Airport instead of going to Chicago O'Hare International Airport because he was concerned for the safety of the passengers.

If convicted, Dasilva faces a maximum penalty of 20 years and no mandatory minimum sentence, prosecutors said. The public defenders listed in court documents as representing Dasilva could not be reached for comment, The New York Times reported.