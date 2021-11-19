Sheriff Braces for Night of Unrest, Appeals for Calm

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas on Friday night tweeted out the following statement on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, girding for potential unrest over the trial outcome and hoping to head off trouble with an appeal for calm:

"Many in our country and in our community are justifiably deeply hurt and disappointed by the verdict. Even so, the American criminal justice system remains the finest in the world and, despite the outcome, functioned in this case. We can hail our system of justice while at the same time acknowledging our history in this country of not treating everyone equally under the law."

He said his deparrment supported the right to lawully assemble and peacefully protest.

"It is important, though, that we maintain calm and peace in our community, even as we ensure that our voices are heard, our pain felt and our demans for positive change made clear."