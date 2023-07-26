University of Texas to Host LGBTQ+ Workshops

The University of Texas will host workshops that focus on "affirming LGBTQIA+ people" and promoting concepts such as "heterosexual and monosexual privilege."

According to the school's Gender and Sexuality Center website, a number of different trainings on LGBTQIA issues will be offered during the fall and spring semesters for students, staff, faculty, and administrators, including ones that address "gender justice," "fluid sexual identities," and "thriving queer communities."

Several workshop materials are provided for the Aug. 1 "Affirming LGBTQIA+ People: Interpersonal Allyship" training. One form discusses "heterosexual and monosexual privilege."

According to the document, there are 44 alleged privileges associated with being heterosexual or monosexual, including being able to "easily find a religious community that will not exclude me" and being able to "easily find representations of people of my sexual-identity group and my lifestyle in the media."

In the Aug. 3 "Affirming LGBTQIA+ People: Organizational Allyship" training, participants "will learn and practice interrupting systemic oppression of LGBTQIA+ people in [their] classrooms, offices, and conversations."

The training description continues by telling participants they "will learn about and practice identifying how multiple systems of oppression (including racism, ableism, classism, and sexism) overlap with heterosexism and cisgenderism on our campus."

They "will reflect on [their] own social identities, [their] relationship with systems of oppression, and [their] roles in interrupting oppression to make campus safer and more welcoming for all LGBTQIA+ communities."

Each workshop will run for two hours and be conducted in person on the university's Austin, Texas, campus.

The Gender and Sexuality Center also hosts a workshop titled, "From Allyship to Advocacy: Supporting Transgender Communities," which gives participants "the opportunity to create a practice of collaborating to make UT safer and more welcoming for transgender and gender-nonconforming people."

Participants "will practice setting an expectation of using gender-inclusive language, respecting and honoring each person’s own gender identity and expression, noticing and interrupting how stereotypes about race and ability amplify transphobia, supporting the work of transgender and gender non-conforming advocates, sharing information about UT policies, and complying with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972."

Other resources from the center include a document on "Affirming Transgender Students and Colleagues in Classrooms and Workplaces," which instructs teachers to "use gender inclusive language" and "avoid statements like: 'good morning, ladies and gentlemen,'" and "Affirming Asexuality."

The center also directs students who identify as transgender to University Health Services, which offers gender-transition hormone therapy.