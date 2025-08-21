Police Investigate Active Shooter at UT-Chattanooga

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Police and the Chattanooga Police Department are investigating a possible shooting on campus.

At approximately 11:55 a.m. Thursday morning, the university put out an emergency alert that said, "UTC ALERT: Possible active shooter in the University Center or Library. Run. Hide. Fight. More info forthcoming." The authorities declared the campus in active lockdown and asked locals to avoid the campus until further notice.

The most recent update from the CPD at 1 p.m. read, "UPDATE: CPD is working with @UTCPD to confirm Shots Fired reports that were called in. At this time, we have not located any victims."

Students were met by armed police and told to exit the library with instructions that "this is not a drill." Further reports out of Chattanooga indicated the police are using drones to support armed units as they enter the university library.

Some reports out of Chattanooga indicate that the lockdown was lifted as of 1:53 p.m. and that classes and activities have been cancelled for the day.

This is a developing story.