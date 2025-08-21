WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: university of tennesee | active shooter | chattanooga

Police Investigate Active Shooter at UT-Chattanooga

By    |   Thursday, 21 August 2025 02:04 PM EDT

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Police and the Chattanooga Police Department are investigating a possible shooting on campus.

At approximately 11:55 a.m. Thursday morning, the university put out an emergency alert that said, "UTC ALERT: Possible active shooter in the University Center or Library. Run. Hide. Fight. More info forthcoming." The authorities declared the campus in active lockdown and asked locals to avoid the campus until further notice.

The most recent update from the CPD at 1 p.m. read, "UPDATE: CPD is working with @UTCPD to confirm Shots Fired reports that were called in. At this time, we have not located any victims." 

Students were met by armed police and told to exit the library with instructions that "this is not a drill." Further reports out of Chattanooga indicated the police are using drones to support armed units as they enter the university library. 

Some reports out of Chattanooga indicate that the lockdown was lifted as of 1:53 p.m. and that classes and activities have been cancelled for the day. 

This is a developing story.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Police and the Chattanooga Police Department are investigating a possible shooting on campus. At approximately 11:55 a.m. Thursday morning, the university put out an emergency alert...
university of tennesee, active shooter, chattanooga
176
2025-04-21
Thursday, 21 August 2025 02:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved