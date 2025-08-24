WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: university of south carolina | active shooter | library

U. of South Carolina Gives All Clear After Shooter Report

Sunday, 24 August 2025 09:32 PM EDT

The University of South Carolina has given the all clear after issuing an alert Sunday about a possible active shooter near a library on the Columbia campus, just days after false reports of active shooters at Villanova University and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga led to temporary lockdowns as they kicked off their fall semesters.

USC students were told to shelter in place Sunday while police investigated an unconfirmed report of an active shooter near a library. Officials later said there was no evidence of a shooter, with no reports of shots being fired.

University spokesman Jeff Stensland said in a statement that the original alert "was sent out of an abundance of caution" and that law enforcement was clearing the library building, going floor by floor — "again out of an abundance of caution, we’re going through the library to make sure."

Stensland said there were two minor injuries related to the evacuation of the library building.

The school sent an alert of a possible shooter shortly after 6:45 p.m. ordering students to evacuate the area near the Thomas Cooper Library, seek shelter and barricade themselves if necessary. It was followed by another alert saying there was no evidence of an active shooter "at this time. Police are searching affected buildings. Please continue to shelter in place until there is an all clear."

About 38,000 students attend the school in the heart of the city that’s home to nearly 145,000 people.

In Pennsylvania, someone called 911 reporting a shooter in a Villanova School of Law building with at least one wounded victim. Students received texts from the school’s alert system, but the school’s president later said it was a hoax.

In Tennessee, the university locked down its Chattanooga campus, telling students: "Possible active shooter in the University Center or Library. Run. Hide. Fight. More info forthcoming." The lockdown was lifted after multiple law enforcement agencies responded. School officials said there was no evidence of any threat.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


US
327
2025-32-24
