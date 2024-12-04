Manhunt Continues for UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer

A manhunt continued Wednesday for the person who fatally shot the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit in what the New York City police commissioner called a "brazen, targeted attack."

Brian Thompson, 50, was shot just after 6:45 a.m. Wednesday at the New York Hilton Midtown on Avenue of the Americas near 54th Street and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The gunman waited for Thompson, ignoring other passers-by, before shooting him in the back and leg, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters.

Surveillance video shows the unidentified assailant methodically firing what appears to be a single-action handgun at the CEO, pulling back the slide with each shot, the New York Post reported.

The gunman "approaches the victim from behind and shoots him in the back," Tisch said. "The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot. It appears the gun malfunctions as he clears the jam and begins to fire again."

Tisch added that police recovered three live 9-millimeter rounds and three discharged 9-millimeter shell casings at the scene.

A manhunt for the gunman — who was clad in a black hoodie, black pants, gloves and wearing a gray backpack — remained underway.

The suspect fled the scene on what the police said was a Citi Bike. and was last spotted in Central Park.

Police said there will be a "massive police presence" where spectators are expected to gather Wednesday night for the annual Christmas tree lighting in Rockefeller Center, The Washington Post reported.

UnitedHealth Group was hosting a scheduled investor event at the Hilton on Wednesday, but CEO Andrew Witty took the stage about one hour after its start to announce it was canceling the remainder of the program.

"We're dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result, I'm afraid we're going to have to bring to a close the event today," Witty said.

UnitedHealth issued a statement later Wednesday morning.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare," the statement read. "Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him."

Thompson was named UnitedHealthcare CEO in April 2021 after working at the company since 2004 in several departments, according to the company's web site. He lives in Minnesota, The Times reported.

"We are shattered to hear about the senseless killing of our beloved Brian," Thompson’s wife, Paulette, said in a statement obtained by CNN.

"Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives. Most importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed. We appreciate your well wishes and request complete privacy as our family moves through this difficult time."

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the country and also manages health insurance coverage for employers and state-and federally funded Medicaid programs.

According to official crime statistics, there had been 347 murders in New York City this year.