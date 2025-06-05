Accused United CEO Killer Wanted Mass Casualty Event

The man accused of murdering the UnitedHealthcare CEO in New York City last year previously considered a mass-killing bombing, according to court documents.

Luigi Mangione, accused of fatally shooting Brian Thompson, wrote in a manifesto that he was relieved he did not follow through on a bombing, the New York Post reported late Wednesday.

"I'm glad — in a way — that I've procrastinated because it allowed me to learn more about UHC," Mangione wrote in red spiral notebooks, parts of which were revealed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's prosecution team.

"In MD [Maryland] would've been an unjustified catastrophe that would be perceived mostly as sick, but more importantly unhelpful," he added after insinuating "innocents" would have been killed.

Instead, Mangione chose to "wack the CEO" of UnitedHealthcare during an "annual parasitic bean-counter" investor convention conference to generate "headlines."

"The point is made in the news headline Insurance CEO killed at annual investors conference," Mangione wrote. "It conveys a greedy bastard that had it coming.

"Members of the public can focus on greed, on the event through reasonable acceptable discussion."

The alleged murderer wrote those words Oct. 22, 2024, just six weeks before the cold-blooded slaying.

The notebook was in Mangione's his backpack when he was arrested in Pennsylvania five days after the shooting.

Mangione, 27, allegedly shot Thompson, 50, on Dec. 4, 2024, to prove a political point about the health insurance industry. He wrote that UnitedHealthcare and other insurance providers were justifiable targets because each company "literally extracts human life force for money."

Wednesday's court filing also included the note Mangione had in his possession when he was arrested.

"To the Feds, I'll keep this short because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly I wasn't working with anyone. This was fairly trivial, some elementary social engineering, basic [computer aided design], and a lot of patience," Mangione wrote, the Post reported.

"The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and TODO lists that illuminate the gist of it," he wrote.

"I do apologize for any strife or trauma, but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming."

Last month, Mangione's lawyers urged a judge to throw out his state murder charges in Thompson's killing, arguing that the New York case and a parallel federal death penalty prosecution amount to double jeopardy.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.