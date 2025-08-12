WATCH TV LIVE

Union Pacific Train Derails in Palo Pinto, Texas

Tuesday, 12 August 2025 07:31 PM EDT

A Union Pacific Railroad train has derailed two miles east of Gordon, Texas, the company said on Tuesday.

"At about 2 p.m. CDT today, approximately 35 Union Pacific cars derailed," the company said in a statement.

The train was possibly carrying hazardous materials, ABC News, which first reported on the incident, said.

Nobody was injured in the accident and the Palo Pinto Fire Department is working to contain a fire, it said.

The railroad said additional crews were in transit and an incident investigation was underway.

The Palo Pinto emergency management team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


