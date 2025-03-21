Michigan Lawmakers Reject Drivers Licenses for Undocumented Residents

The Michigan State House of Representatives has rejected a Democrat plan to provide undocumented residents with a state driver's license. The legislation also would have allowed the state to issue identification cards to anyone, regardless of their residency status.

Three Michigan Democrat Representatives introduced the package of bills earlier this month and issued a joint release that said the legislation would mean more security in Michigan. "By providing access to ID cards and driver’s licenses, the bills aim to reduce challenges faced by law enforcement during routine traffic stops, stabilize the workforce and improve roadway safety by increasing participation in driving instruction."

Republican State Rep. Cam Cavitt, who represents a mostly rural area in the northern Lower Peninsula of Michigan, posted that he believed there was more to it than public safety. “Having a driver’s license in our state is a privilege. You can’t illegally cross our border and break our laws and then expect to receive the same privileges afforded to U.S. citizens."

Rep. Cavitt said he voted against the legislation because it was politically motivated. "This radical Democrat driver's license plan was so unpopular last year that it couldn't even get a vote during a Democrat trifecta. Yet, either out of dedication to far-left activism or devotion to bad policy ideas, Democrats made the mistake of trying this again."

The Detroit News reported that six Democrat Michigan State House Representatives joined all majority Republicans to reject the legislation.