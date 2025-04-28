WATCH TV LIVE

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Makes Appeal to Trump With Song

Monday, 28 April 2025 05:52 PM EDT

The chief rabbi of Ukraine, Moshe Azman, wrote a song to President Donald Trump in an appeal to intervene in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, imploring him to "fight in the name of light."

"My appeal to @POTUS Donald Trump President of the United States of America to help Ukraine achieve a just and lasting peace," Azman wrote in a post to X on Monday. He set his song to footage of Russian strikes on Kyiv on April 24 that killed 12 people, RBC-Ukraine reported.

The refrain to Azman's song is, "Donald Trump, it's time to fight in the name of light."

"You are the one; the world is watching you; with every step, with everything you do. Don't let the lines of right and wrong grow thin. The light will always rise; the dark won't win.

"All eyes on you, it's time to stop this pain. We pray for peace here under missile rain. You hold the key; the page is yours to write. And God bless you for bringing peace and light.

"Donald Trump, it's time to fight in the name of light. Donald Trump, it's time to fight in the name of light.

"They always lie, they always hide the blade. The throne of tsar is built on fear and hate. They don't want peace, they want just blood and fire. It is time to crush the evil empire."

Azman is chief rabbi of the Brodsky Synagogue in Kyiv and leads the All-Ukrainian Congress of Jewish Hasidic Religious Communities, according to RBC-Ukraine.

The father of 12, Azman reported the disappearance of adopted son Matityahu Samborsky, who went missing in July amid combat operations and was later confirmed dead, according to the report.

Monday, 28 April 2025 05:52 PM
