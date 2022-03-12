Satellite Images: Russia Shells Residential Kyiv

Satellite images recorded by Maxar on Friday indicated that Russian military units continue to press closer to Kyiv while shelling residential areas near Ukraine's capital city.

In the town of Moshchun, a residence roughly 7 miles northwest of Kyiv, multiple homes and buildings can be seen on fire, along with impact craters seen throughout the images, likely caused by Russian artillery.

Southwest of Moshchun, Russian artillery near Antonov airport can be seen firing. It is unclear from the images what their intended target is.

Additionally, fires can be seen raging at the airport, again, likely caused by Russian artillery, although reports have not confirmed this.

A final satellite image shows a long line of vehicles on a residential highway leaving Ukraine.