Pope Leo Expresses 'Much Sadness' About Russia Refusing Christmas Ceasefire

Pope ⁠Leo said on Tuesday that he feels "much sadness" that Russia did not agree to a ‍Christmas ceasefire in ‍its nearly four-year old war with Ukraine.

"Among ⁠the things that cause me much sadness is that apparently ​Russia has refused a ceasefire request," the pope told ‍journalists outside his residence in Castel ⁠Gandolfo, Italy.

"I will make an appeal one more time to people of good will to ⁠respect at ​least ⁠Christmas day as a day ‍of peace," said Leo, the first U.S. ‌pope.

"Maybe they will listen to us and there ⁠will ​be at ‍least 24 hours, a day of peace, across ‍the world."

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, triggering Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II, displacing millions and leaving Moscow in control of roughly a fifth of Ukrainian territory in the east and south.

The war has settled into a grinding conflict marked by artillery duels, missile and drone strikes, and heavy casualties on both sides as Kyiv presses for the restoration of its internationally recognised borders.

Diplomatic efforts to end the fighting have repeatedly stalled, with Ukraine insisting on a full Russian withdrawal and accountability for war crimes, while the Kremlin says it will not relinquish territory it claims to have annexed.

The Vatican has sought to play a humanitarian role in the conflict, focusing on prisoner exchanges, the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia and appeals for temporary truces during major religious holidays.

