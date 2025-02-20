Trump's Dig at Zelenskyy Creates Capitol Hill Loyalty Crisis

President Donald Trump's criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has seemingly created a loyalty crisis on Capitol Hill, in which GOP lawmakers are weighing their allegiance to the Republican president against their personal convictions on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump rebuked Zelenskyy for refusing to hold democratic elections, calling the Ukrainian leader "a dictator."

"Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and 'TRUMP,' will never be able to settle," Trump wrote.

"The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe's money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back.

"Why didn't Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation.

"On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is 'MISSING.'

"He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden 'like a fiddle.'

"A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left."

In response to Trump's latest comments, some House Republicans ripped Russian President Vladimir Putin on social media.

"Putin started this war," Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., wrote on X. "Putin committed war crimes. Putin is the dictator."

Writing on X, Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., called out the Russian leader as a "vile dictator and thug," while Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., said, "Vladimir Putin is the Dictator without Elections."

Meanwhile, in the Senate, Republican lawmakers sought to subtly distance themselves from the thorny situation.

"The president speaks for himself," Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters regarding Trump's most recent remarks.

"I would certainly not call Zelenskyy a dictator," Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said, according to NBC News.

"It's not a word I would use," Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told the outlet.

"Make no mistake about it: That invasion was the responsibility of one human being on the face of this planet," Tillis said. "It was Vladimir Putin in a calculation to go through Ukraine and not stop there, to go through Moldova, to go through the Balkans, to ultimately go to the Baltic states and send the signal to China that now is the time that they can take action in the South China Sea."

"That's what this is about, and that's what we as members have to communicate," he added.

Some GOP senators said Trump was right to point out Zelenskyy has postponed his country's elections.

"He should have elections," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told NBC. "He [Trump] is not wrong about that. We had elections during the Second World War. Democracies have elections.

"So, I think he's right to call Zelenskyy on that. He is the elected leader of Ukraine, but he's also imposed martial law not letting people vote."