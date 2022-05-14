Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: I Support Ukraine, but We Have to Control Spending

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., while expressing his support for Ukraine on Newsmax, warned that the U.S. has to control its spending when it comes to the war, as well as keep an eye on domestic problems such as the supply chain of goods importing and exporting through the United States.

Speaking to "America Right Now" on inflation, Van Drew says when President Joe Biden says he's reducing the deficit "or spending less because you were just spending obscene amounts of money before, that really doesn't hold up."

"The bottom line is he was spending a real lot than, he's still spending a tremendous amount of money. It's just that he was spending even more than, than he is now. Those numbers don't hold up at all."

Earlier this week, Biden said, "Republicans love to attack me as a big spender, as if that's the reason why inflation has gone up."

"Let's compare the facts," Biden continued. "Under my predecessor, the deficit exploded — raising, rising every single year — under Republicans. Under my plan, we're on track to cut the federal deficit by $1.5 trillion this year."

The congressman adds that "basically" what Biden said was a "big lie." But there are things we can do to curb the deficit, "number one, most basic of all, is how we spend and what we do. You know a good example of it is, as much as I feel for the Ukrainian people and I do very much as all Americans do, I mean, when we're just spending $40 billion here, you know, $40 billion there. It's serious stuff, and it really mounts up, and it creates problems."

Additionally, Van Drew says, "we need to develop a real supply chain because what we also have and what started a lot of this is we have too much money chasing too few goods, and we knew that was gonna happen because of our lack of a real solid supply chain in America."

The congressman cites the enormous importation of Chinese goods as an example.

