×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ukraine | aid | house | gop | vote | russian | propaganda

Republicans Urge Ukraine Aid Vote Amid 'Russian Propaganda'

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 08:04 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, added his voice to growing calls from prominent Republicans to pass billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine, after some party members accused aid opponents of succumbing to Russian propaganda.

Democrat President Joe Biden's request for $95 billion for Ukraine, Israel, Gaza and other allies passed the Senate with 70% support but has been stalled for weeks in the House as Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has refused to allow a vote.

As lawmakers returned to Washington from a two-week break this week, Johnson gave no word of any plans for a vote on Biden's supplemental request.

Pompeo, a former House member, issued a public letter Monday urging Johnson to bring up the bill in the House.

"We encourage you to lead with conviction and bring the aid package to a vote," Pompeo said in a letter written with John Walter, president of the Hudson Institute, where Pompeo is a fellow.

Johnson's office did not comment on the letter, or recent assertions by the Republican chairpersons of two House national security committees that "Russian propaganda" is influencing party members.

"Russian propaganda has made its way into the United States, unfortunately, and it's infected a good chunk of my party's base," Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, who leads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Puck News last week.

And on Sunday, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, who heads the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN's "State of the Union" McCaul's contention was "absolutely true."

"We see directly coming from Russia attempts to mask communications that are anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia messages, some of which we even hear being uttered on the House floor," Turner said.

For example, Turner said some members of Congress "incorrectly" say the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is over NATO.

"To the extent that this propaganda takes hold, it makes it more difficult for us to really see this as an authoritarian versus democracy battle," Turner said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former President Donald Trump's secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, added his voice to growing calls from prominent Republicans to pass billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine, after some party members accused aid opponents of succumbing to Russian propaganda.
ukraine, aid, house, gop, vote, russian, propaganda, spending, border, america first
326
2024-04-10
Wednesday, 10 April 2024 08:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved