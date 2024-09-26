WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: uk | railway stations | wifi | cyberattack | euston | manchester

UK Police Probing Cyberattack on Train Stations' Wi-Fi Networks

Thursday, 26 September 2024

U.K. transport officials and police said Thursday they are investigating a “cyber-security incident” after users of public Wi-Fi networks at the country’s biggest railway stations reported being shown anti-Muslim messages.

Passengers trying to log onto the Wi-Fi at 19 stations, including Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street and several London terminuses, on Wednesday evening were met by a page reading “We love you, Europe,” followed by an anti-Islam message listing a series of terror attacks.

Network Rail, which manages the stations, said the Wi-Fi had been switched off and no passenger data was taken.

“British Transport Police are investigating the incident,” Network Rail said in a statement. “This service is provided via a third party and has been suspended while an investigation is under way.”

The police force confirmed it was investigating reports of “Islamophobic messaging on some Network Rail Wi-Fi services.”

Telent, the company that provides the stations' Wi-Fi, said an “unauthorized change” to the landing page was made from a “legitimate administrator account” and that the matter was now subject to criminal investigation.

The incident follows a more disruptive cyberattack in early September on Transport for London, which runs the capital’s bus, subway and suburban train system.

TFL said some customer names, contact details and potentially bank account details were exposed in the attack, which is being investigated by the National Crime Agency.

A 17-year-old was arrested over the attack, questioned and bailed without being charged.

Weeks on, the attack continues to affect the transit company’s ability to provide some online services such as refunds and real-time transit information.

Thursday, 26 September 2024
