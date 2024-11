U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulates Donald Trump on a "historic election victory."

"Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead.

"As the closest allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy, and enterprise.

"From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the U.K.-U.S. special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come."