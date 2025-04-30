Bessent: US Ready to Sign Ukraine Minerals Deal

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States is ready to sign a minerals deal with Ukraine on Wednesday afternoon despite the Ukrainians attempting to make "some last minute changes," it was reported.

"Scott Bessent says the US is 'ready to sign' the minerals deal with Ukraine and would do it this afternoon but the Ukrainians tried to make 'some last minute changes,'" RealClear Politics Philip Melanchthon Wegmann posted on X.

During a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Bessent said Ukraine wanted to make some last-minute changes to a minerals deal with the U.S.

"We're sure that they will reconsider that," Bessent said.

Earlier, it was reported Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement that would give the U.S. access to its valuable rare minerals in the hopes of ensuring continued American support for Kyiv in its grinding war with Russia, senior Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.

Ukraine's economy minister and deputy prime minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, flew to Washington on Wednesday to help finalize the deal, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during an appearance on Ukrainian television. Although the main part of the agreement had been settled, there were still hurdles to overcome, said a senior Ukrainian official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official wasn't authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

For Ukraine, the agreement is seen as key to ensuring its access to future U.S. military aid.

President Donald Trump indicated in February that he wanted access to Ukraine’s rare earth materials as a condition for continued U.S. support in the war, describing it as reimbursement for the billions of dollars in aid the U.S. has given to Kyiv. But talks stalled after a tense Oval Office meeting of U.S. and Ukrainian leaders, and reaching an agreement since then has proven difficult and strained relations between Washington and Kyiv.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this story.