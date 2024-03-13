×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. army | west point | duty | honor | country | mission statement | replace

West Point Drops 'Duty, Honor, Country' From Mission Statement

By    |   Wednesday, 13 March 2024 10:37 AM EDT

The U.S. Military Academy no longer will use the motto "Duty, Honor, Country" as its mission statement, according to West Point's superintendent.

The phrase, which was highlighted in a famous speech by Gen. Douglas MacArthur in 1962, will be replaced by a line that includes the words, "Army Values."

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Randy George both approved the change, which critics may see as West Point going woke.

"Our responsibility to produce leaders to fight and win our nation's wars requires us to assess ourselves regularly," Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland wrote in a letter to cadets and supporters on Monday.

"Thus, over the past year and a half, working with leaders from across West Point and external stakeholders, we reviewed our vision, mission, and strategy to serve this purpose."

Gilland explained that the new mission statement "binds the Academy to the Army."

"As a result of this assessment, we recommended the following mission statement to our senior Army leadership: To build, educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets to be commissioned leaders of character committed to the Army Values and ready for a lifetime of service to the Army and Nation," he wrote.

Gilland made a point to say that West Point's mission statement has changed nine times and that "Duty, Honor, Country was first added to the mission statement in 1998."

The general added that "Army Values include Duty and Honor, and Country is reflected in Loyalty, bearing true faith and allegiance to the U.S. Constitution, the Army, your unit, and other Soldiers."

The academy's previous mission statement was: "To educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the United States Army."

One West Point graduate, Randy DeSoto, wrote in The Western Journal that he was among the "entire Corps of Cadets" who watched a movie of MacArthur's speech on its 25th anniversary in 1987.

"The general closed by telling the cadets, 'In the evening of my memory, always I come back to West Point. Always there echoes and re-echoes: Duty, Honor, Country,'" DeSoto wrote.

"Hopefully, the same will be true for today's West Point cadets, even with 'Duty, Honor, Country' no longer in the mission statement."

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. Military Academy no longer will use the motto "Duty, Honor, Country" as its mission statement, according to West Point's superintendent.
u.s. army, west point, duty, honor, country, mission statement, replace, army values
403
2024-37-13
Wednesday, 13 March 2024 10:37 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved