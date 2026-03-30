WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: u.s. army | kid rock | no kings | apache helicopter | tennessee | training mission

Army Reviewing Apache Flyby Near Kid Rock, 'No Kings' Protesters

By    |   Monday, 30 March 2026 04:54 PM EDT

The Army has launched an investigation after an Apache attack helicopter conducting a training mission flew near Kid Rock's Tennessee home and also passed close to anti-Trump "No Kings" protesters in the state, officials said Monday.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, posted footage Saturday showing himself saluting and applauding as an Army AH-64 Apache hovered just beyond the pool area of his mansion in Whites Creek, outside Nashville.

The helicopter crew appeared to respond with hand gestures, seemingly returning the salute. A second Apache could also be seen climbing in the background.

Flight tracking data shows one of the helicopters circled Ritchie's property at least four times over about three minutes. The aircraft did not go below 675 feet, according to publicly available data.

"Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations," Maj. Montrell Russell, an Army spokesman, told The Washington Post.

"An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements. Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found," added Russell.

At least two helicopters from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade were involved, according to Maj. Jonathon Bless, a spokesman for the division, which is based at Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee line northwest of Nashville.

Bless told the outlet that the crews were on a training mission and that the flyby near Ritchie's home was not part of that mission. He also said it was not an Army-sanctioned outreach event and that Ritchie did not request it.

The Army is also reviewing the helicopters' proximity to gatherings linked to the nationwide "No Kings" protests on Saturday.

One helicopter flew past demonstrators six times over roughly two hours near McGregor Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, dropping as low as 625 feet, according to publicly available flight data. At one point, it briefly circled near the area where protesters had gathered.

Bless said the Apache crews were not tasked with monitoring or disrupting the demonstrations, describing the connection as coincidental.

The helicopter's broadcast system updates only every few seconds, meaning publicly tracked flight paths can be somewhat imprecise.

The incident comes as military helicopter activity over populated areas remains under intense scrutiny following the deadly January 2025 midair collision in Washington between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet, which killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft.

A subsequent safety investigation found systemic failures that led to the crash.

The Justice Department later said the U.S. government was liable, concluding that the Army helicopter crew failed to see or avoid the incoming jet and that air traffic controllers at Reagan National Airport failed to warn the passenger plane.

Nicole Weatherholtz

Nicole Weatherholtz, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Army has launched an investigation after an Apache attack helicopter conducting a training mission flew near Kid Rock's Tennessee home and also passed close to anti-Trump "No Kings" protesters in the state, officials said Monday.
u.s. army, kid rock, no kings, apache helicopter, tennessee, training mission
450
2026-54-30
Monday, 30 March 2026 04:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved