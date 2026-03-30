Army Reviewing Apache Flyby Near Kid Rock, 'No Kings' Protesters

The Army has launched an investigation after an Apache attack helicopter conducting a training mission flew near Kid Rock's Tennessee home and also passed close to anti-Trump "No Kings" protesters in the state, officials said Monday.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, posted footage Saturday showing himself saluting and applauding as an Army AH-64 Apache hovered just beyond the pool area of his mansion in Whites Creek, outside Nashville.

The helicopter crew appeared to respond with hand gestures, seemingly returning the salute. A second Apache could also be seen climbing in the background.

Flight tracking data shows one of the helicopters circled Ritchie's property at least four times over about three minutes. The aircraft did not go below 675 feet, according to publicly available data.

"Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations," Maj. Montrell Russell, an Army spokesman, told The Washington Post.

"An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements. Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found," added Russell.

At least two helicopters from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade were involved, according to Maj. Jonathon Bless, a spokesman for the division, which is based at Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee line northwest of Nashville.

Bless told the outlet that the crews were on a training mission and that the flyby near Ritchie's home was not part of that mission. He also said it was not an Army-sanctioned outreach event and that Ritchie did not request it.

The Army is also reviewing the helicopters' proximity to gatherings linked to the nationwide "No Kings" protests on Saturday.

One helicopter flew past demonstrators six times over roughly two hours near McGregor Park in Clarksville, Tennessee, dropping as low as 625 feet, according to publicly available flight data. At one point, it briefly circled near the area where protesters had gathered.

Bless said the Apache crews were not tasked with monitoring or disrupting the demonstrations, describing the connection as coincidental.

The helicopter's broadcast system updates only every few seconds, meaning publicly tracked flight paths can be somewhat imprecise.

The incident comes as military helicopter activity over populated areas remains under intense scrutiny following the deadly January 2025 midair collision in Washington between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger jet, which killed all 67 people aboard the two aircraft.

A subsequent safety investigation found systemic failures that led to the crash.

The Justice Department later said the U.S. government was liable, concluding that the Army helicopter crew failed to see or avoid the incoming jet and that air traffic controllers at Reagan National Airport failed to warn the passenger plane.