Tags: u.s. | aircraft carrier | israel | middle east

US Might Send Another Aircraft Carrier to Middle East

By    |   Tuesday, 10 October 2023 04:36 PM EDT

The United States could deploy a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East in an attempt to prevent the war between Israel and Hamas from escalating to involve other powers in the region, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"Today, in response to this Hamas attack on Israel, and following detailed discussions with President Biden, I have directed several steps to strengthen Department of Defense posture in the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement released Sunday.

The U.S. already made plans in previous months to send an aircraft carrier strike group led by the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower to the Middle East, which is due to arrive in about two weeks. 

The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group was to join the Eisenhower on Tuesday, but defense officials are still deciding if the Ford will join or replace the Eisenhower.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the move during a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Tuesday, where he said: "What is the U.S. aircraft carrier doing in Israel? What is it coming to do? It will take down Gaza by striking the surrounding areas and start committing serious massacres."

Theodore Bunker

Tuesday, 10 October 2023 04:36 PM
