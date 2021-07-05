Major Food Retailers Walmart, Publix, Wegmans, Recall Tyson Chicken

Three major food retailers, Wegmans, Publix, and Walmart are among several recalling frozen and fully cooked Tyson chicken, as well as other private label products for Jet’s Pizza, Little Caesars, Marco’s Pizza, and Casey’s General Store for possible listeria contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) initially announced the recall Saturday in a press release saying Tyson Foods in Dexter, Mo., was recalling almost 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that could have been tainted with Listeria monocytogenes, which causes Listeriosis.

Listeriosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a serious form of food poisoning that sickens an estimated 1,600 people each year with about 260 deaths.

According to FSIS, the infection primarily affects older people, pregnant women, newborns, and those with immune deficiencies.

It can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms, including an “invasive infection” that can spread beyond the intestinal tract.

People in the higher risk categories should seek medical attention if they develop flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food and should tell their healthcare provider if they suspect that is the reason for their symptoms.

According to the agency, Listeriosis can be treated with antibiotics.

Tyson and each of the three retailers put out releases regarding the recall as of Monday.

Tyson is a multi-national, protein-focused, food production company that supplies about 20% of the pork, chicken, and beef, as well as being the lead protein provider for many national restaurant chains, according to the company.

The potentially tainted products came from one plant in Dexter, Mo., between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, according to the company.

“We’re committed to providing safe, healthy food that people rely on every day,” Scott Brooks, senior vice president, food safety and quality assurance, Tyson Foods said in the release. “We are taking this precautionary step out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with our commitment to safety.”

The recalled products include Tyson branded, fully cooked products as well as private label products produced for customers, each with a package marked with the plant’s code of P-7089, the company said.

FSIS said that the products may be in retail or commercial freezers and should be thrown out if identified.

The agency said it routinely conducts “effectiveness checks” on announced recalls to make sure the manufacturers contact their customers of the recall and take steps to make sure the contaminated products are not available to customers.

A list of retail stores that received the product will eventually be posted on USDA’s website under “retail distribution list,” the company said.

Consumers with questions should call or text Tyson at 1-855-382-3101, and the company said customer service representatives will be available Sunday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT.