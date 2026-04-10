Unsealed Docs: What Suspect Told Partner After Kirk Killing

The alleged assassin of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk told his boyfriend and roommate that he saw an opportunity to kill the conservative icon and took it, newly unsealed court documents revealed Friday.

Law enforcement previously disclosed Tyler Robinson, after allegedly fatally shooting Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, had sent texts to his roommate, Lance Twiggs, who is transgender and has transitioned to a woman.

The Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune reported the documents showed a text asked Twiggs, whom Robinson referred to as Luna, to "drop what you are doing" and "look under my keyboard." Authorities said Robinson, 22, left a letter there confessing to shooting Kirk and apologizing to his partner.

"If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text," Robinson wrote in the letter, the contents of which had not been publicly disclosed.

"I am likely dead or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don't know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you.

"I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together."

Additional information in search warrants unsealed in Utah's 4th District Court provided further details about an online Discord chat where Robinson also allegedly admitted to killing Kirk, 31, and where one user wrote, "Tyler killed Charlie!!!!"

Two hours before being taken into custody on the night of Sept. 11, Robinson wrote in the Discord chat, "Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. I'm sorry for all of this."

"I'm surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments," he said at 7:57 p.m. local time in southern Utah. "Thanks for all the good times and laughs, you've all been so amazing, thank you all for everything."

The documents included descriptions of Robinson's actions on top of the university's Losee Center building, across from Kirk's tent where the event was taking place.

Investigators documented a shoe impression on the northeast corner of the rooftop, where video surveillance showed Robinson climbed down from the building.

Investigators also said, according to the documents, Robinson left potential DNA evidence, including "fingerprints and a smeared palm print in the vicinity of the northeast corner rooftop edge of the Losee Center building where Robinson dropped off the rooftop to the ground below."

The search warrants also included previously reported information regarding Robinson's attempts to retrieve the rifle he had hidden in bushes near the university that he allegedly used to kill Kirk. They also detailed texts Robinson sent to Twiggs that confess to the killing.

The Utah County Attorney's Office charged Robinson with seven counts, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Robinson's next court date is scheduled for April 17. A preliminary hearing is set for May 18-21, where the prosecution is expected to call Twiggs and Robinson's parents as witnesses.