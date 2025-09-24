WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: tylenol | pregnancy post | white house | autism link

WH Resurfaces 2017 Tylenol Pregnancy Post Amid Debate

By    |   Wednesday, 24 September 2025 12:40 PM EDT

The White House on Wednesday highlighted an eight-year-old Tylenol tweet advising against use during pregnancy, pairing it with a photo of President Donald Trump holding a hat that read, "Trump was right about everything."

In a March 2017 Twitter post, now known as X, Tylenol wrote, "We actually don't recommend using any of our products while pregnant."

The resurfaced tweet comes days after Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. highlighted a potential link between autism and pregnant women taking Tylenol.

"For this reason, they are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary. That's, for instance, in cases of extremely high fever that you feel you can't tough it out," Trump said Monday.

The administration has faced a storm of backlash for the post.

The makers of Tylenol this week said, "We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism."

Kenvue, the parent company of Tylenol, added, "We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers. Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy. Without it, women face dangerous choices: suffer through conditions like fever that are potentially harmful to both mom and baby or use riskier alternatives."

Regarding the resurfaced tweet, Kenvue said in a statement to NewsRadio 1080 KRLD:

"This post from 2017 is being taken out of context. We do not recommend pregnant women take any medication without talking to their doctor. This is consistent with the regulations and product label for acetaminophen."

But it was enough for conservatives to take a victory lap on Trump's behalf.

Katie Miller, former Trump administration official and the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, took to X to say: "Trump is right."

"Well, well, well, how the turntables..." conservative media host Steven Crowder posted.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The White House on Wednesday highlighted an eight-year-old Tylenol tweet advising against use during pregnancy, pairing it with a photo of President Donald Trump holding a hat that read, "Trump was right about everything."
tylenol, pregnancy post, white house, autism link
320
2025-40-24
Wednesday, 24 September 2025 12:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved