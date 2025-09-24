WH Resurfaces 2017 Tylenol Pregnancy Post Amid Debate

The White House on Wednesday highlighted an eight-year-old Tylenol tweet advising against use during pregnancy, pairing it with a photo of President Donald Trump holding a hat that read, "Trump was right about everything."

In a March 2017 Twitter post, now known as X, Tylenol wrote, "We actually don't recommend using any of our products while pregnant."

The resurfaced tweet comes days after Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. highlighted a potential link between autism and pregnant women taking Tylenol.

"For this reason, they are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary. That's, for instance, in cases of extremely high fever that you feel you can't tough it out," Trump said Monday.

The administration has faced a storm of backlash for the post.

The makers of Tylenol this week said, "We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism."

Kenvue, the parent company of Tylenol, added, "We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers. Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy. Without it, women face dangerous choices: suffer through conditions like fever that are potentially harmful to both mom and baby or use riskier alternatives."

Regarding the resurfaced tweet, Kenvue said in a statement to NewsRadio 1080 KRLD:

"This post from 2017 is being taken out of context. We do not recommend pregnant women take any medication without talking to their doctor. This is consistent with the regulations and product label for acetaminophen."

But it was enough for conservatives to take a victory lap on Trump's behalf.

Katie Miller, former Trump administration official and the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, took to X to say: "Trump is right."

"Well, well, well, how the turntables..." conservative media host Steven Crowder posted.