Co-Author of Tylenol-Autism Study: More Research Needed

Monday, 22 September 2025 04:29 PM EDT

The co-author of the study linking the active ingredient in Tylenol to increased incidence of neurodevelopmental disorders says more research is needed on the issue.

The report follows news articles that the Trump administration is expected to assert that use of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, can increase the risk of autism when used during pregnancy.

"Part of this framework is to evaluate the quality of the studies," Ann Bauer, an epidemiologist and co-author of the study, told Newsweek ahead of President Donald Trump's scheduled afternoon press conference on the topic.

"And we found that the higher the quality of the study, the stronger the link. We obviously need more definitive studies than we have, but what we do know is acetaminophen has many of the hallmarks of an environmental toxicant," she said, potentially leading to oxidative stress and hormone disruption.

Trump on Sunday said his administration on Monday would reveal what he called one of the "biggest announcements" in American history regarding autism.

"I think we found an answer to autism," he said during closing remarks at conservative leader Charlie Kirk's memorial in Arizona.

Monday, 22 September 2025 04:29 PM
