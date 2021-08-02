Twitter Partners With AP, Reuters to Battle Misinformation on Its Site

Twitter will partner with The Associated Press and Reuters to more quickly provide credible information on the social networking site as part of an effort to fight the spread of misinformation, it said on Monday.

Like other social media companies, the San Francisco firm has been under pressure to remove misleading or false information from its site. Earlier this year Twitter launched a program called Birdwatch, asking its users to help identify and fact-check misleading tweets.

Conservatives have complained that Twitter and others social media platforms have unfairly targeted them, with many moving from Twitter to alternatives such as Parler. Parler itself was deplatformed two days after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol when the web host denied service. Parler has since found a new host.

The most prominent name on the right to be removed from Twitter is former President Donald Trump, who received a lifetime ban after posting statements the social media network said glorified violence following the Jan. 6 riot.

Trump has denied his statements glorified violence, but he has been kicked off other social media platforms as well, including Facebook. Facebook has said the former president might be allowed to return eventually.

Still, even Trump's words have largely been kept off Twitter, with many who have tweeted out statements on his behalf having their own accounts suspended.

Conservatives also allege they have had their number of followers cut for no reason.

Twitter said it will collaborate with the news wires during breaking news events to add accurate context, which could appear in various places on Twitter, such as a label attached to tweets about the event or as a "Moment," which curates information about trending topics on the site.

The partnerships mark the first time Twitter will formally collaborate with news organizations to evaluate the accuracy of information posted there, a Twitter spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Twitter will work separately with both the AP and Reuters, and the wire services will not interact with each other.

''Trust, accuracy and impartiality are at the heart of what Reuters does every day ... those values also drive our commitment to stopping the spread of misinformation," Hazel Baker, global head of UGC (user-generated content) newsgathering at Reuters, said in a statement.

Tom Januszewski, vice president of global business development at the AP, said: "We are particularly excited about leveraging AP’s scale and speed to add context to online conversations, which can benefit from easy access to the facts.''

Newsmax staff writer Jack Gournell contributed to this report.