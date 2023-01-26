Twitter Adds Context to Post About DirecTV Dropping Newsmax

Twitter has added what it claims is a user-generated context description to at least one tweet concerning DirecTV's decision to drop Newsmax from its service.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., tweeted Wednesday afternoon that "it would be unacceptable to de-platform Newsmax, a popular news channel that many of my constituents in #NY21 depend on for news." She also attached Newsmax's story reporting on DirecTV's move.

Stefanik's post now includes a gray-shaded box with a bold headline: "Readers added context they thought people might want to know."

"Newsmax wasn't cancelled, as it can be streamed for free on YouTube and directly on Newsmax.com still," the box's text reads. "DirecTV and Newsmax couldn't reach an agreement on the new rights or licensing fees after they were free for years."

The context verbiage included links to two stories (Newsweek, Daily Beast) and a link to Newsmax's YouTube page.

At midnight Tuesday, AT&T's DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal, immediately shutting the network off from more than 13 million customers of the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy called the move "a blatant act of political discrimination and censorship against Newsmax."

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a "cost-cutting" measure — a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings and all get paid hefty license fees.

Newsmax was seeking a small fee, as the nation's 4th highest-rated cable news channel.

Below Twitter's added context box reads: "Context is written by people who use Twitter, and appears when rated helpful by others. Find out more."

Clicking "Find out more" prompts a pop-up with this message:

"Community Notes is a collaborative way to keep people better informed.

Contributors are people like you. Anyone on Twitter whose account meets the eligibility criteria can sign up to help. All contributors start with the ability to rate notes, and over time, can earn the ability to write. Notes aren't chosen by majority rule. Community Notes identifies notes that are found helpful by and for people with different points of view. Twitter doesn't choose what shows up: the people do."

Users can join Community Notes if they have been on Twitter for more than six months, have a verified phone number, have no recent notice of Twitter Rules violations, and agree to uphold certain values and company policies.

