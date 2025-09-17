Police Respond to Suspicious Bag at Turning Point USA HQ

Police officers on Wednesday responded to the headquarters of Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Arizona, after receiving reports of a "suspicious bag" that was later deemed safe.

A Phoenix police bomb squad responded Wednesday morning to an alert of a suspicious bag near 48th Street and Baseline Road, the headquarters of TPUSA, the organization co-founded by Charlie Kirk. The location has become a hub for mourners and a memorial for Kirk following his death in Utah last week.

Police cleared the area and later confirmed that nothing in the bag posed a danger to the public.

"The bag has been deemed safe. Bomb Squad is no longer investigating the area. Restrictions will be lifted shortly," Phoenix Police announced on social media.