WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: turning point usa | phoenix | police | bag

Police Respond to Suspicious Bag at Turning Point USA HQ

By    |   Wednesday, 17 September 2025 01:17 PM EDT

Police officers on Wednesday responded to the headquarters of Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Arizona, after receiving reports of a "suspicious bag" that was later deemed safe.

A Phoenix police bomb squad responded Wednesday morning to an alert of a suspicious bag near 48th Street and Baseline Road, the headquarters of TPUSA, the organization co-founded by Charlie Kirk. The location has become a hub for mourners and a memorial for Kirk following his death in Utah last week.

Police cleared the area and later confirmed that nothing in the bag posed a danger to the public.

"The bag has been deemed safe. Bomb Squad is no longer investigating the area. Restrictions will be lifted shortly," Phoenix Police announced on social media.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Police officers on Wednesday responded to the headquarters of Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Arizona, after receiving reports of a "suspicious bag" that was later deemed safe. A Phoenix police bomb squad responded Wednesday...
turning point usa, phoenix, police, bag
121
2025-17-17
Wednesday, 17 September 2025 01:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved