Turning Point Inquiries Double After Kirk Memorial

Turning Point USA announced Tuesday that chapter inquiries have doubled since Sunday, the day of the memorial service for co-founder and late CEO Charlie Kirk.

TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet, also executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," said that the organization has received more than 120,000 inquiries for chapters across America. They had 60,000 inquiries heading into Sunday.

"Even accounting for attrition and duplicates, we are on the cusp of having a TPUSA or Club America chapter in every HS and College campus in America," Kolvet said in a post to X.

Prior to Kirk's assassination, TPUSA had 900 official college chapters and 1,200 high school chapters under the Club America banner. Kirk co-founded the conservative youth nonprofit in 2012.

Last week, the TPUSA board unanimously appointed Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, as CEO and chair to continue the mission. Under her leadership, TPUSA is moving forward with its fall campus tour, now rebranded to honor Kirk's legacy.

Kirk was assassinated during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10. Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident, has been charged with murder in Kirk's killing. Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for Robinson.

In her address honoring her late husband Sunday, Erika Kirk publicly forgave Robinson.

"I forgive him because it was what Christ did and is what Charlie would do," Kirk told mourners at the service, held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. "The answer to hate is not hate. The answer we know from the gospel is love and always love. Love for our enemies, and love for those who persecute us."