WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tupperware | bankruptcy | economy | chapter 11 | broke | business

Tupperware Files for Bankruptcy as Its Colorful Containers Lose Relevance

Wednesday, 18 September 2024 09:03 AM EDT

Tupperware Brands filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Tuesday, succumbing to mounting losses amid poor demand for its once-iconic food storage containers.

The company's popularity exploded in the 1950s as women of the post-war generation held "Tupperware parties" at their homes to sell food storage containers as they sought empowerment and independence.

However, it has lost its edge to rivals making cheaper and more environmentally friendly containers.

Last month, Tupperware raised doubts about its ability to remain in business after flagging potential bankruptcy risk several times due to liquidity constraints.

"Over the last several years, the company's financial position has been severely impacted by the challenging macroeconomic environment," Chief Executive Officer Laurie Goldman said in a statement.

The company said it intends to obtain court approval to continue selling its products and charting out a sale process for the business.

The company has been trying to turn its business around for years after reporting several quarters of falling sales.

A post-pandemic jump in costs of labor, freight and raw materials such as plastic resin have also pressured its business.

Last year, the company's stock saw wild swings amid "meme stocks" rallies, where retail investors coordinate on social media and typically focus their speculative bets on companies that are financially struggling or have high short interest.

Tupperware listed $500 million-$1 billion in estimated assets and $1 billion-$10 billion in estimated liabilities, according to bankruptcy filings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It listed the number of creditors to be between 50,001 and 100,000.

In 2023, the company finalized an agreement with its lenders to restructure its debt obligations, and signed investment bank Moelis & Co to help explore strategic alternatives.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Tupperware Brands filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Tuesday, succumbing to mounting losses amid poor demand for its once-iconic food storage containers.
tupperware, bankruptcy, economy, chapter 11, broke, business
284
2024-03-18
Wednesday, 18 September 2024 09:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved