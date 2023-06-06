Tucker Carlson Returns With Inaugural Twitter Broadcast

Tucker Carlson made his long-awaited return to the public arena Tuesday with the 6 p.m. ET debut of "Tucker on Twitter."

His first episode, just over 10 minutes long, featured just monologue-style remarks. In his maiden broadcast, Carlson, recently let go by Fox News despite his sky-high ratings and viewer appeal, excoriated media narratives on Ukraine and Russia. And he denounced the lack of mainstream media's concern for a whistleblower's allegation of alien remains being found and kept from the public.

"As of today we have come to Twitter, which we hope will be the short-wave radio under the blanket," Carlson said, referring to 1970s Russian media control efforts. "We're told there are no gatekeepers here.

"If that turns out to be false, we'll leave. But in the meantime, we are grateful to be here. We'll be back with much more very soon."

After alleging Ukraine blew up the Nord Stream Pipeline and a dam, suggesting Vladimir Putin is evil but not stupid enough to commit such acts, Carlson jumped to another topic. He criticized the U.S. government's classification of documents and information, including allegations of UFOs being found with alien remains.

"At this point we cannot possibly know what our leaders are doing: We're not allowed to know," Carlson said, wrapping up his monologue in the final minute of the inaugural Twitter video. "By definition, that is not a democracy and it's fine with the media. Secrecy is a powerful tool of control.

"Stop asking about how we got so rich; here's another story about racism. Go eat each other.

"That's the program. That's how most of us now live here in the United States: Manipulated by lies, silenced by taboos. It is unhealthy and it is dehumanizing, and we're tired of it."