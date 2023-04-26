Carlson Enjoys Time Off, Fired Just 10 Minutes Before Fox Statement

Tucker Carlson has made his first known comments after he was suddenly ousted at Fox News, but he was seen laughing and joking about having some free time with his wife and four kids.

Carlson was huddled Tuesday with his fellow fired executive producer, Justin Wells, plotting the next career move, according to The Daily Mail.

"Retirement is going great so far," Carlson, 53, told the Daily Mail, riding a golf cart outside his $5.5 million beach home in Boca Grande, Florida, on Tuesday night.

"I haven't eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years."

When he was asked about his future, Carlson smiled and joked, "Appetizers plus entree," talking only about his dinner plan.

Carlson's Hollywood attorney Bryan Freedman is negotiating his exit package with Fox Corp, sources told the Daily Mail. Carlson was paid around $20 million annually and most recently had his contract renewed in 2021.

Susan Andrews Carlson, 53, wife of 32 years, denied her husband was planning any tell-all interview.

"No, these are private discussions," she told the Daily Mail. "It's nothing like that."

She was reportedly miffed about the abrupt firing, just 10 minutes before Fox News released the statement Monday, which came "from above" Fox CEO Suzanne Scott, pointing to Lachlan Murdoch or his father Rupert Murdoch.