×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tucker carlson | fox news | tv | host

Carlson Enjoys Time Off, Fired Just 10 Minutes Before Fox Statement

By    |   Wednesday, 26 April 2023 11:15 AM EDT

Tucker Carlson has made his first known comments after he was suddenly ousted at Fox News, but he was seen laughing and joking about having some free time with his wife and four kids.

Carlson was huddled Tuesday with his fellow fired executive producer, Justin Wells, plotting the next career move, according to The Daily Mail.

"Retirement is going great so far," Carlson, 53, told the Daily Mail, riding a golf cart outside his $5.5 million beach home in Boca Grande, Florida, on Tuesday night.

"I haven't eaten dinner with my wife on a weeknight in seven years."

When he was asked about his future, Carlson smiled and joked, "Appetizers plus entree," talking only about his dinner plan.

Carlson's Hollywood attorney Bryan Freedman is negotiating his exit package with Fox Corp, sources told the Daily Mail. Carlson was paid around $20 million annually and most recently had his contract renewed in 2021.

Susan Andrews Carlson, 53, wife of 32 years, denied her husband was planning any tell-all interview.

"No, these are private discussions," she told the Daily Mail. "It's nothing like that."

She was reportedly miffed about the abrupt firing, just 10 minutes before Fox News released the statement Monday, which came "from above" Fox CEO Suzanne Scott, pointing to Lachlan Murdoch or his father Rupert Murdoch.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Tucker Carlson has made his first known comments after he was suddenly ousted at Fox News, but he was seen laughing and joking about having some free time with his wife and four kids. Carlson was huddled Tuesday with his fellow fired executive producer, Justin Wells...
tucker carlson, fox news, tv, host
218
2023-15-26
Wednesday, 26 April 2023 11:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved