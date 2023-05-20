×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tucker carlson | fox news | dan bongino | firing | megyn kelly

Bongino: Fox Firing Tucker 'Enormous Catastrophic Mistake'

By    |   Saturday, 20 May 2023 11:24 AM EDT

Former Fox News host Dan Bongino says the firing of Tucker Carlson was "an enormous catastrophic mistake" by Fox News.

In a wide-ranging interview with Megyn Kelly on her popular podcast, the conservative radio host and podcaster, said Fox is also making a mistake by not explaining why Carlson, the network's number one host was fired.

"They really do need to provide some kind of an explanation," Bongino said. "It's just it's not going to work to keep it out there like that like this didn't happen, because I think a lot of people think this may be some kind of anti-Trump thing."

Megyn Kelly speculated Fox is seeking to become more "establishment" and casting off pro-MAGA hosts and personalities.

"You're gone, Tucker's gone, you know there are a lot of questions over there now about what Fox is doing, because they also cut ties with people like Lara Trump," Kelly said.

"A lot of people wondering whether Fox is doing this intentionally without owning the fact that they're trying to cleanse themselves of people who were openly supportive of Trump or MAGA world."

Bongino made clear he did not believe his recent removal as the top host from Fox's Saturday night programming had anything to do with his support of Trump.

"I was not targeted," Bongino said. "My show, they were dying to re-up – we negotiated for an entire year."

Kelly, however, is not optimistic about Fox's future.

"They've gotten too big for their own britches," Kelly said.

"They think they're the Fox News of 10 years ago and they're not," she said.

"They're on the way down. They're not on the way up anymore in terms of audience share and popularity, and they no longer have a monopoly."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former Fox News host Dan Bongino says the firing of Tucker Carlson was "an enormous catastrophic mistake" by Fox News.
tucker carlson, fox news, dan bongino, firing, megyn kelly
291
2023-24-20
Saturday, 20 May 2023 11:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved