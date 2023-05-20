Bongino: Fox Firing Tucker 'Enormous Catastrophic Mistake'

Former Fox News host Dan Bongino says the firing of Tucker Carlson was "an enormous catastrophic mistake" by Fox News.

In a wide-ranging interview with Megyn Kelly on her popular podcast, the conservative radio host and podcaster, said Fox is also making a mistake by not explaining why Carlson, the network's number one host was fired.

"They really do need to provide some kind of an explanation," Bongino said. "It's just it's not going to work to keep it out there like that like this didn't happen, because I think a lot of people think this may be some kind of anti-Trump thing."

Megyn Kelly speculated Fox is seeking to become more "establishment" and casting off pro-MAGA hosts and personalities.

"You're gone, Tucker's gone, you know there are a lot of questions over there now about what Fox is doing, because they also cut ties with people like Lara Trump," Kelly said.

"A lot of people wondering whether Fox is doing this intentionally without owning the fact that they're trying to cleanse themselves of people who were openly supportive of Trump or MAGA world."

Bongino made clear he did not believe his recent removal as the top host from Fox's Saturday night programming had anything to do with his support of Trump.

"I was not targeted," Bongino said. "My show, they were dying to re-up – we negotiated for an entire year."

Kelly, however, is not optimistic about Fox's future.

"They've gotten too big for their own britches," Kelly said.

"They think they're the Fox News of 10 years ago and they're not," she said.

"They're on the way down. They're not on the way up anymore in terms of audience share and popularity, and they no longer have a monopoly."