Trump Moves to Pay TSA Workers Amid Airport Chaos

President Donald Trump has directed his administration to take emergency steps to ensure Transportation Security Administration workers receive pay during the ongoing Department of Homeland Security funding lapse, according to a White House memorandum.

The memorandum instructs the secretary of Homeland Security and the director of the Office of Management and Budget to use available legal authorities to address missed pay for TSA officers, who have been working without pay during the funding impasse.

The move follows Trump’s public statements calling the situation at U.S. airports a national security concern and pledging to get TSA officers paid as quickly as possible, as reported by Reuters.

The funding lapse has left tens of thousands of TSA employees without paychecks, raising concerns about workforce retention and the stability of airport screening operations, according to Reuters, citing Department of Homeland Security officials.

Disruptions at airports have intensified in recent weeks, with increased absenteeism among TSA officers and a rise in resignations as workers struggle to go without pay, according to DHS data cited in Reuters reporting.

Those staffing shortages have contributed to longer security lines, checkpoint delays, and operational strain at major airports across the country, aviation officials and industry groups have warned in public statements reported by Reuters and other outlets.

In the memorandum, Trump frames the directive as necessary to maintain aviation security and ensure the continued functioning of critical transportation infrastructure during the funding gap.

However, the plan raises legal and budgetary questions because federal agencies typically cannot disburse funds without congressional appropriations, an issue that lawmakers in both parties have flagged in comments reported by Reuters.

The broader funding standoff stems from a congressional dispute over immigration and enforcement policy tied to DHS appropriations, which has prevented passage of a long-term funding bill.

Despite the uncertainty, Reuters reports that, according to the Department of Homeland Security, TSA workers are expected to begin receiving paychecks as soon as Monday under the administration’s plan, offering near-term relief to frontline screeners.

The White House has described the payment effort as a temporary measure while negotiations continue, with no clear timeline for when Congress will resolve the funding impasse and restore normal pay operations across DHS.