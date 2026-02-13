Duffy Orders Merit-Based Hiring for US Airline Pilots

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said families should feel confident about who is flying their aircraft, arguing that pilot qualifications, not personal characteristics, are what matter most to passengers, the New York Post reported.

"When families board their aircraft, they should fly with confidence knowing the pilot behind the controls is the best of the best," Duffy said in remarks focused on aviation safety and transparency.

Duffy emphasized that travelers are primarily concerned with competence in the cockpit, not identity.

"The American people don't care what their pilot looks like or their gender, they just care that they are the most qualified man or woman for the job," he said.

The secretary framed his comments around what he described as a "commonsense measure" aimed at strengthening transparency between airlines and passengers. While he did not provide detailed specifics about the policy change, he said safety remains the department's top priority.

"Safety drives everything we do, and this commonsense measure will increase transparency between passengers and airlines," Duffy said.

His remarks come amid broader national conversations about airline safety standards, pilot training requirements and hiring practices across the aviation industry.

Federal regulations already set strict minimum requirements for pilot certification, flight hours and ongoing training.

Commercial airline captains, for example, must hold an Airline Transport Pilot certificate, the highest level of pilot certification issued by the Federal Aviation Administration, and meet rigorous testing and medical standards.

Duffy did not indicate that existing qualification requirements would be altered, but suggested that additional transparency could help reassure the flying public.

The aviation industry has faced heightened scrutiny in recent years following high-profile incidents, staffing shortages and increased demand for air travel. Airlines have defended their hiring and training protocols, noting that safety compliance is closely monitored by federal regulators.

Duffy's comments underscore the administration's effort to center safety and qualifications in public messaging about air travel. By highlighting merit and experience, he sought to reinforce confidence in the nation's aviation system.

Commercial aviation remains one of the safest modes of transportation in the United States, according to federal data. Still, public perception can shift quickly in response to accidents or operational disruptions.

Duffy said his goal is to ensure passengers feel assured when they take their seats.

"At the end of the day," he said, "people just want to know the person at the controls is fully qualified and prepared to get them where they're going safely."

Airlines for America, the leading trade association for North American carriers, released a statement backing the decision.

"A4A carriers comply with all federal regulations and laws, including those related to qualifications, training, and licensing," a representative said.