TSA: $45 Fee for Airline Travelers Without REAL ID

The Transportation Security Administration said Monday that travelers who arrive at an airport checkpoint without a REAL ID or passport will be charged a $45 fee starting Feb. 1.

The fee is part of the next phase of the REAL ID rollout and will require travelers without compliant identification to confirm their identity through a biometric or biographic verification system before passing the checkpoint.

The announcement follows a proposed rule published last month that listed the fee at $18.

ABC reported that TSA Deputy Executive Assistant Administrator for Security Operations Steve Lorincz said the new fee supports modernization and security needs for the verification system.

The agency says the charge will cover administrative and technology costs and ensures the program is funded by travelers rather than taxpayers.

Once the rule takes effect, travelers without a REAL ID will be able to visit TSA.gov, follow the listed steps, verify their identity, and pay the fee.

After completing the process, travelers will get an email confirmation to present to a TSA officer before passing through screening.

The agency says the online process typically takes 10 to 15 minutes but may take 30 minutes or longer.

TSA notes there is no guarantee that every traveler will be cleared, since identity verification must still be completed successfully.

Lorincz said travelers who cannot be verified will not be allowed through the checkpoint.

Individuals who reach security without an acceptable ID will be sent out of line to complete the online steps before returning to screening.

TSA says travelers whose REAL ID or passport was lost or stolen will also be required to pay the fee.

Once verified, the clearance remains valid for up to 10 days, after which travelers without a REAL ID must pay the fee again.

The agency estimates that 94% of travelers already use a REAL ID or another approved form of identification.

A REAL ID helps standardize identification across states, which supports consistent security checks at airports and federal facilities.

It also reduces risks tied to forged or inconsistent IDs, giving airport security agents a clearer way to confirm identity during screening.