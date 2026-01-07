TSA Flags $700M Cash Leaving Minneapolis Airport

The Transportation Security Administration flagged nearly $700 million in cash found in passengers' luggage departing the Minneapolis airport over the past two years.

Homeland Security officials said the outflow is linked to Somali immigrants and money couriers.

DHS officials are conducting a fraud investigation in Minneapolis, according to Secretary Kristi Noem, but it's unclear whether the outflow is part of the probe.

The action comes after years of investigation that began with the $300 million scheme at the nonprofit Feeding Our Future, for which 57 defendants in Minnesota have been convicted.

Prosecutors said the organization was at the center of the country's largest COVID-19-related fraud scam, when defendants exploited a state-run, federally funded program intended to provide food for children.

TSA agents routinely flagged the outflow of cash during former President Joe Biden's tenure, but no investigation was launched.

The practice started around 2016, according to federal and state law enforcement officials.

One official said nothing could be done because the couriers carrying the money all seemed to have their paperwork in order.

"If you or I try to go through an airport and we had $10,000 in cash without declaring it, we'd be arrested," said Fred Fleitz, a former CIA analyst and National Security Council chief of staff.

"It's a serious violation because it's linked to criminal activity, and it's absolutely clear that the Biden administration knew that this was going on, and they were looking the other way.

"It was part of their efforts to change the demographics of this country by encouraging illegal migration."

Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., called for a probe into the TSA outflow.

"We should absolutely investigate. Please send over the info, @libsoftiktok," he said in a post on X.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.