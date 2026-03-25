TSA Chief Hints at Potential Airport Closures

Transportation Security Administration acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill warned lawmakers Wednesday that prolonged funding uncertainty and a partial government shutdown have pushed airport security operations to a breaking point, straining officers and causing major disruptions for travelers nationwide.

Testifying before the House Homeland Security Committee, McNeill said TSA has been operating without stable funding for roughly half of fiscal 2026, with more than 61,000 employees, about 95% of the workforce, required to work without pay.

McNeill cautioned lawmakers during questioning that TSA is "being forced to consolidate," implying regional airports may have to close.

The agency has already accrued nearly $1 billion in unpaid payroll, she said, as officers struggle to cover basic expenses.

"We continue to screen millions of passengers a day, but our workforce is under severe financial and emotional stress," McNeill said, describing reports of officers sleeping in their cars, taking multiple jobs, or relying on public donations to get by.

The funding lapse is taking a measurable toll on staffing.

TSA has lost roughly 460 officers since February, following more than 1,100 departures during last year's shutdown.

Absenteeism has surged, with nationwide call-out rates climbing from 4% to 11% and exceeding 40% at some airports.

The staffing shortfall comes as passenger volumes rise, up about 5% from last year during the busy spring break season, leading to sharply reduced screening capacity.

McNeill said wait times have exceeded 4.5 hours at some airports, increasing the risk of missed flights and raising security concerns.

The situation is expected to worsen ahead of the FIFA World Cup in June, which will drive another surge in travel.

Even if funding is restored soon, newly hired officers would not be ready in time to assist during the event as it takes several months for new TSA agents to be properly trained.

McNeill's testimony underscores the broader chaos unfolding across U.S. airports amid the ongoing Department of Homeland Security funding fight.

The combination of unpaid frontline workers, rising attrition and record travel demand has created cascading delays, longer security lines and operational instability at major hubs.

Airlines and airport officials have warned that continued uncertainty could further degrade service and safety, particularly during peak travel periods.

TSA's screening operations are considered critical infrastructure, meaning they continue during shutdowns, but without pay.

Lawmakers from both parties acknowledged the severity of the situation, though divisions remain over broader budget negotiations.

McNeill urged Congress to pass a full-year DHS funding bill immediately, warning that continued delays threaten both national security and the reliability of the nation's air travel system.

"The safety of the traveling public must not be compromised by budget uncertainty," she said.