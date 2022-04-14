×
Tags: truth social | media | technology | fox news | tmtg

Fox News Says No to Trump's Social App

truth social application is shown with its logo on an iphone screen
(Nikolas Kokovlis/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 14 April 2022 10:29 PM

A verified Fox News account on former President Donald Trump's Truth Social platform is apparently not tied to the conservative network after all.

A Fox News spokesman told Axios on Thursday the account is not affiliated with the network.

The existence of the Fox News account led to excitement among investors, but Axios reported Truth Social is using RSS feeds to post content from major media brands on the platform.

"Great to have RSS feed for @FoxNews now LIVE here on TRUTH! This adds to @OAN and @Newsmax," Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes, a former House Republican, hailed, according to the report.

The verified Fox News account did not have the usual "BOT" disclaimer on Truth Social and the network said it did not authorize its use, according to Axios.

Nunes did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

There are mounds of criticism for the Truth Social application for its failure to catch hold in its infancy, but the app is only available on Apple devices and is not yet active for Android.

US

Thursday, 14 April 2022 10:29 PM
