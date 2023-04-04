Reactions as Trump Is Arraigned

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges. He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The charges from an investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg come as Trump seeks the Republican nomination to run again in 2024.

Below is reaction to news of Tuesday’s arraignment:

REPRESENTATIVE ADAM SCHIFF:

“A somber moment in the life of our country, when it’s necessary to arraign a former president on criminal charges,” Schiff, a Democrat of California, wrote on Tuesday afternoon.

“As the case falls to the DA to prove, we must recognize what is most important: Even the most powerful are held to account, and that nobody is above the law,” wrote Schiff, who was the lead prosecutor in the Senate impeachment trial of Trump in 2020.

SENATOR MARCO RUBIO:

“Today is a bad day for all of us & we are all going to regret it for a very long time,” Rubio, a Republican of Florida, tweeted.

"Today we set the new normal that if you really want to take someone down, nothing should stop you. You should be able to manipulate the law anyway you want to charge someone," Rubio said in a video posted on his Twitter account, describing the charges against Trump as "absurd."

JOHN BOLTON, FORMER US AMB. TO UN AND NAT'L SECURITY ADVISER:

The indictment is "even weaker than I feared it would be and I think it's easily subject to being dismissed or a quick acquittal for Trump."

REPRESENTATIVE HARRIET HAGEMAN:

“It is infuriating that George Soros puppet, DA Alvin Bragg, could so blatantly abuse the best legal system the world has ever known. I would expect that President Trump will be cleared of these bogus charges quickly. I also believe that this is a wake-up call for every American citizen. If a rogue DA can persecute a former president because they don’t like what he says, they can persecute all of us too. It’s time to take our country back.”

REPRESENTATIVE JAMAAL BOWMAN:

“Take responsibility, hold yourself accountable, and go away,” Bowman, a Democrat of New York, said when reporters asked if he had a message for Trump.

SENATOR MARSHA BLACKBURN:

“Soros-backed DA Alvin Bragg is allowing violent criminals to run free in his city while weaponizing the legal system in an attempt to take down a former President. Make no mistake: if the former President’s name were anything but ‘Trump,’ he would not be facing these charges. After Hillary Clinton violated federal election law when she covered up how her campaign spent thousands of dollars to secretly spy on President Trump, she was handed a slap on the wrist. Today’s arraignment is proof that there are two tiers of justice. If they can do this to Trump, they can do it to you. This is fundamentally un-American.”



TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL KEN PAXTON:

"I stand w/Trump & will always fight against those who want to destroy our Republic," Paxton, a Republican, said in a tweet.

WHITE HOUSE:

"I think the American people should feel reassured that when there is an ongoing case like this one that we're just not commenting," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a press briefing on Tuesday.

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER:

Schumer, a Democrat of New York, tweeted: "I believe that Donald Trump will have a fair trial that follows the facts and the law. There’s no place in our justice system for any outside influence or intimidation in the legal process. As the trial proceeds, protest is an American right, but all protests must be peaceful."

REPRESENTATIVE MADELEINE DEAN:

“Mr. Trump was a president of many firsts — none of which were good for our country. His arraignment is another first — all of his own making,” tweeted Dean, a Democrat of Pennsylvania, adding that the twice-impeached president was “an immoral man” and a “corrupt citizen.”

SENATOR TED CRUZ:

"The indictment of Donald Trump is wholly political and baseless," said Cruz, a Republican of Texas, on Twitter.

Newsmax contributed material to this report.