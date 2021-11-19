×
Trump: 'If That's Not Self-Defense, Nothing Is'

Friday, 19 November 2021 06:01 PM

In a brief statement issued Friday night via his political action committee, former President Donald Trump offered his support for Kyle Rittenhouse, and for the teenager's acquittal of murder and other charges in a Kenosha, Wisconsin, courtroom earlier in the day.

In sum, Trump had this to say, "Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. It's called being found NOT GUILTY—And by the way, if that's not self defense, nothing is!"

Friday, 19 November 2021 06:01 PM
