Trump Calls on Murdoch to Move NY Post Editor to WSJ

By    |   Friday, 09 May 2025 02:20 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Friday suggested that media mogul Rupert Murdoch shift the editor of The New York Post over to relieve the editor at The Wall Street Journal.

"I highly recommend Keith Poole, who is the very successful Editor-in-Chief of the New York Post, to take over the entire operation of the highly inaccurate, 'China Centric,' Wall Street Journal," Trump posted on his Truth Social page.

He said the shift would be an "easy move" for Murdoch, who owns both publications as part of his massive News Corp holdings, adding that "he'll love the results."

"Such a change would be a GREAT DAY for America, but not a Great Day for China!" Trump added in the post. 

Trump did not further specify why he was calling for WSJ Editor-in-Chief Emma Tucker to be replaced, but he has in recent weeks criticized the newspaper and its reporting, while the publication has warned in its editorials that his global tariffs are affecting the economy. 

Earlier Friday, the newspaper's editorial board addressed the administration's trade deal with the United Kingdom, writing that Trump was staging a "trade war defeat."

This past weekend, Trump asked a Journal reporter on Air Force One which newspaper he worked for. After the reporter replied, Trump told him, "Boy, you people treat us so badly. Wall Street Journal has truly gone to hell ... Rotten newspaper! You hear me, what I said?! It’s a rotten newspaper!"  

The newspaper's editorial board also wrote a scathing review of Trump's first 100 days in office in late April, where it warned that his recent moves could "sink his presidency."

"Mr. Trump was elected to control inflation and raise real incomes, but tariffs do the opposite. They guarantee at least a one-time increase in prices on imported goods that will flow through the economy. They portend shortages for consumers, and for businesses that source goods and components from abroad," the board said.

The Post, however, has also criticized Trump's tariffs, arguing in an editorial that the tariffs would hurt his base and said that if the "White House doesn't wake up fast to the growing angst, the fallout — economic and political — will be rapid, deep and lasting."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 09 May 2025 02:20 PM
