Trump: 'We Don't Allow Windmills'

President Donald Trump has announced that the federal government is done with windmill energy projects. Trump told reporters at the White House during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, "We don't allow windmills."

Trump told reporters that unless there's a "legal situation" that needs to be addressed, don't expect new windmill projects. "We don't allow windmills, and we don't want the solar panels."

He said he's hard-pressed to find a good reason to erect windmills to generate energy. "They're ugly, they don't work. If they kill your birds, they're bad for the environment. And if you look at 'em from a house, your house is worth less than 50%."

He pointed to the United Kingdom, which has made a big effort to push wind energy, but he said it's not working out very well. "They're building windmills all over the place. And I tell them, you're my friends, but man, you're gonna have a bad awakening. Very soon. You're going to, it's gonna be very bad."

Trump's comments back up recent administration actions, taking emphasis away from wind and solar projects. At the end of July, the Bureau of Ocean Management within the Interior Department rescinded permitting for all wind power projects on land and in coastal areas managed by the government.

On Friday, Attorney General Pam Bondi filed court documents in a Delaware federal court issuing notice that the administration was withdrawing approval for a big offshore wind farm project set to get underway next year.

Also at the Cabinet meeting, Health and Human Services Department Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said there can be no question that offshore wind farms negatively impact aquatic life. He said windmill projects are "wiping out the whale population" in the Atlantic.