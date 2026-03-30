Trump Admin Delays Wind Farms Amid Security, Energy Shift

More than two dozen wind farms across the U.S. reportedly are being delayed as the Trump administration sits on military reviews once considered routine, raising new questions about the future of renewable energy under a pro-fossil fuel, pro-security agenda.

According to Axios on Monday, at least 30 onshore wind projects are currently stalled due to a Pentagon backlog in reviewing potential conflicts between wind turbines and military radar or aviation systems.

The projects, representing roughly 7.5 gigawatts of capacity, could power multiple cities or support large-scale data centers — a growing priority as the U.S. competes with China in the artificial intelligence race.

But the delays reflect a broader recalibration by the Trump administration, which has made clear it intends to prioritize reliability, national security, and cost-effective energy sources over what critics call heavily subsidized and inconsistent renewable power.

The Pentagon reviews in question are typically routine, involving so-called "mitigation agreements" to ensure wind turbines do not interfere with military systems.

However, those agreements have recently gone unsigned, creating a bottleneck that industry advocates say is unprecedented.

Jason Grumet, head of the American Clean Power Association, criticized the slowdown, calling it "direct obstruction."

Still, administration officials and supporters argue that safeguarding military readiness must take precedence, particularly as threats from adversaries like China and Iran grow more complex.

President Donald Trump has long been skeptical of wind energy, repeatedly arguing that it is expensive, unreliable, and harmful to wildlife. Earlier this year, he stated plainly, "My goal is to not let any windmill be built."

At the same time, the administration has taken steps to redirect investment toward traditional energy sources.

A recent agreement between the U.S. and French energy giant TotalEnergies will cancel offshore wind projects and instead channel nearly $1 billion into U.S. oil and gas development, including liquefied natural gas exports.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the move would help "unleash" capital previously tied up in what he described as "expensive weather-dependent offshore wind," aligning with a broader push to strengthen American energy independence.

Critics, including Democrats in Congress, argue the delays could drive up energy costs and slow innovation.

But conservatives counter that reliable baseload power, particularly from natural gas and other fossil fuels, is essential to supporting economic growth and national security.

The debate also highlights a larger policy divide: whether to continue subsidizing renewable energy or shift toward a more market-driven approach that prioritizes affordability and strategic resilience.

With potential legal challenges looming and permitting reform still uncertain, the stalled wind projects are shaping up to be a key flash point in America's evolving energy strategy — one that increasingly reflects the Trump administration's emphasis on strength, security, and economic realism.

AFP contributed to this report.