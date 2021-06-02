Trump Organization Puts Its Washington Hotel on Market Again

The Trump Organization has revived efforts to sell the lease on its Washington hotel after previously failing to find a buyer willing to match its expected price.

Former president Donald Trump’s business hired Newmark to market the lease on the Trump International Hotel in Washington and is looking to attract offers north of $400 million, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named because the details are private.

The Trump Organization put the property on the market in October 2019, asking more than $500 million, but it failed to reach a deal as the COVID-19 pandemic devastated the industry.

Eric Trump declined to comment. The Washington Post earlier Tuesday reported the hiring of Newmark.