Trump: D.C. Now 'Perhaps Safest' City in US

President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington, D.C., has gone from being the most unsafe city in the United States — "perhaps the world" — to "perhaps the safest" in a matter of days.

Trump made the assertion in a post to Truth Social. Trump assailed the city for fudging crime numbers that it used to give the appearance of a safer place than it actually was.

"D.C. gave Fake Crime numbers in order to create a false illusion of safety. This is a very bad and dangerous thing to do, and they are under serious investigation for so doing! Until 4 days ago, Washington, D.C., was the most unsafe 'city' in the United States, and perhaps the World. Now, in just a short period of time, it is perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour! People are flocking to D.C. again, and soon, the beautification will begin!" Trump said in the post.

Last week Trump federalized D.C.'s police force and called in the National Guard. On Friday, the Trump administration agreed to leave Metro Police Department Chief Pam Smith in charge of the force, with the edict of cooperating with federal immigration agencies regardless of sanctuary city laws. Smith on Thursday issued an executive order that officers were to cooperate with ICE agents.

Over the weekend, at least three states pledged to send National Guard members to D.C. to support Trump's crackdown on crime and homelessness.