WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | vitello | ice

Sources: Top Trump ICE Official Is Reassigned as Deportations Lag

Sources: Top Trump ICE Official Is Reassigned as Deportations Lag
(Getty)

Friday, 21 February 2025 03:28 PM EST

President Donald Trump's top official at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been reassigned as arrests and deportations have lagged expectations, a senior Trump official and two other sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The official, Caleb Vitello, was in the role in an acting capacity and under pressure to step up enforcement after other top ICE officials were reassigned last week.

Vitello will now oversee enforcement operations but not have an administrative role, U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said.

Trump, a Republican, recaptured the White House promising a sweeping immigration crackdown but deportations stalled during his first month in office. At the same time, the Trump administration took an array of steps to ramp up enforcement in coming months.

The administration plans to replace Vitello with Madison Sheahan, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the senior Trump official said. Sheahan worked with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem while she was governor of South Dakota. (Reporting by Ted Hesson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Daniel Wallis)

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump's top official at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been reassigned as arrests and deportations have lagged expectations, a senior Trump official and two other sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.The official, Caleb Vitello, was...
trump, vitello, ice
174
2025-28-21
Friday, 21 February 2025 03:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved