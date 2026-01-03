WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | venezuela | nicolas maduro | us military

Trump: 'Not Afraid of Boots on the Ground'

By    |   Saturday, 03 January 2026 01:05 PM EST

President Donald Trump said the United States is "not afraid of boots on the ground" in Venezuela if necessary, suggesting U.S. forces could remain prepared for further action to maintain order following the operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

In a Saturday press conference carried by Newsmax and Newsmax2, Trump was asked whether the U.S. "running the country" would mean American troops on the ground and how that would work. Trump responded that the phrase "boots on the ground" does not deter him, adding that U.S. forces were on the ground during the overnight mission "at a very high level."

"We're not afraid of it," Trump said, while emphasizing that the administration intends to ensure Venezuela "is run properly" and that the operation was not conducted "in vain."

Trump described the Maduro capture mission as a "very dangerous attack" that he said could have "gone very, very badly," warning the United States could have suffered heavy casualties, lost equipment, and suffered a major blow to credibility.

He said U.S. forces are now positioned in the region and "ready to go again if we have to," signaling the possibility of continued U.S. military involvement depending on developments on the ground.

James Morley III

James Morley III 

US
Saturday, 03 January 2026 01:05 PM
