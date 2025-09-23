Trump Calls for Protection of Christianity

President Donald Trump told world leaders and United Nations delegates at the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday that all should work to "protect" Christianity.

Trump said, "Let us protect religious liberty, including for the most persecuted religion on the planet today. It's called Christianity."

Trump also highlighted the upcoming 250th anniversary celebration of the United States, saying, "In honor of this momentous anniversary, I hope that all countries who find inspiration in our example will join us in renewing our commitment, values, and those values really that we hold so dear, together. Let us defend free speech and free expression."

Trump added, "And let us safeguard our sovereignty and cherish qualities that have made each of our nations so special, incredible and extraordinary."