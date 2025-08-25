WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | troops | toughness test | city | crime | takeover

Trump: Troops Must Pass 'Toughness Test,' Won't 'Barge in on a City'

By    |   Monday, 25 August 2025 12:24 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Monday said his military deployments to combat crime and homelessness in U.S. cities rely on specially selected troops who pass a "toughness test," while stressing he doesn't want to "barge in on a city" without being asked.

"I hate to barge in on a city and then be treated horribly by corrupt politicians and bad politicians," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "In a certain way, we should wait to be asked because they have cities that are so out of control.

"So we go in and fix it, they take the full credit for it, and they don't say that we're there with very tough people, by the way. They have to pass a toughness test, otherwise they're not working for us."

Trump praised recent efforts in Washington, D.C., saying crime has fallen sharply under his crackdown, with no murders reported in 11 days. He also renewed criticism of Democrat governors, including Illinois' JB Pritzker and California's Gavin Newsom, both of whom he accused of failing to control crime and mismanaging their states.

The president suggested Chicago could be the next target of his strategy, but added he preferred local officials request federal intervention rather than oppose it.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
President Donald Trump on Monday said his military deployments to combat crime and homelessness in U.S. cities rely on specially selected troops who pass a "toughness test," while stressing he doesn't want to "barge in on a city" without being asked.
trump, troops, toughness test, city, crime, takeover
204
2025-24-25
Monday, 25 August 2025 12:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved